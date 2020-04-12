New email scam claims to have recorded the recipient using webcam or camera on their device

The public is being warned to be aware of a new email scam that is sweeping across the country.

The emails claim to have recorded the recipient using the webcam or camera on their device and threatens to show the footage to everyone on their contact list unless they pay the scammer.

There have been a number of incidents reported in Northern Ireland, and it is thought likely that people in Donegal could have been affected as well.

Anyone getting one of the suspicious emails should not interact or reply to the scammers.

Where you believe you have been the victim of an online scam or fraud you should report it to your local Garda Station.

When reporting to your local Gardaí, bring copies of all emails, account details, copies of the advertisement of online posting and any other relevant information you may have.

Most users of the Internet will have fallen victim or encountered an online scam in which attackers attempt to obtain personal information such as logon profiles or banking details.

In addition, users may have received emails offering them the change to share in a secret fortune or to claim their lottery win or tax refunds. These are some of the scams that circulate on the Internet and about which online users should be aware.

Complaints of online crime or those involving computers should first be made to your local garda station.

For more information go to the Garda link on cybercrime HERE