Donegal soccer club on target as it provides masks and sanitiser for hospital and nursing home

It's the clubs way of giving something back to the community

Niall Callaghan and Derek Hunter outside Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A substantial donation to aid in the purchase of much-needed equipment for local front-line healthcare staff has been made by a Donegal football club.

Letterkenny-based Bonagee United’s gesture enabled the purchase of protective masks and hand sanitiser.

The items have been given to staff members at Letterkenny University Hospital and Archview Lodge Nursing Home at Drumany, Letterkenny.

Bonagee United Chairperson Niall Callaghan and PRO Derek Hunter handed out the items to workers at LUH .

Long-serving Bonagee United groundsman Laurence Gildea made a presentation to PJ and Majella Sweeney of Archview Lodge, which included extra treats of Easter eggs.

“The local community has been a great help and support to Bonagee United over the years so it is important that we give something back to the community,” Mr Callaghan said.

“Football clubs are an integral part of the community and this is just a token of our appreciation to all of those who are working on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 virus.”

Mr Hunter said: “Bonagee United has always been proud of our community links and club members wanted to show our support for them as they have to us.”

“The club would like to express our thanks and best wishes to all of those who are working in frontline services at the moment.”

The items were purchased from local businessman John Watson of Watson Hire, who said: “Bonagee came on board with a substantial donation of money to help purchase a large quantity of dust make and hand sanitiser.

He added: “It was a massive effort from Bonagee United and it was gratefully appreciated by all the staff. Well done to everyone at Bonagee for the contribution.”

