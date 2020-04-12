Donegal soccer club on target as it provides masks and sanitiser for hospital and nursing home

Contact
Niall Callaghan and Derek Hunter outside Letterkenny University Hospital
A substantial donation to aid in the purchase of much-needed equipment for local front-line healthcare staff has been made by a Donegal football club.
Letterkenny-based Bonagee United’s gesture enabled the purchase of protective masks and hand sanitiser.
The items have been given to staff members at Letterkenny University Hospital and Archview Lodge Nursing Home at Drumany, Letterkenny.
Bonagee United Chairperson Niall Callaghan and PRO Derek Hunter handed out the items to workers at LUH .
Long-serving Bonagee United groundsman Laurence Gildea made a presentation to PJ and Majella Sweeney of Archview Lodge, which included extra treats of Easter eggs.
“The local community has been a great help and support to Bonagee United over the years so it is important that we give something back to the community,” Mr Callaghan said.
“Football clubs are an integral part of the community and this is just a token of our appreciation to all of those who are working on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 virus.”
Mr Hunter said: “Bonagee United has always been proud of our community links and club members wanted to show our support for them as they have to us.”
“The club would like to express our thanks and best wishes to all of those who are working in frontline services at the moment.”
The items were purchased from local businessman John Watson of Watson Hire, who said: “Bonagee came on board with a substantial donation of money to help purchase a large quantity of dust make and hand sanitiser.
He added: “It was a massive effort from Bonagee United and it was gratefully appreciated by all the staff. Well done to everyone at Bonagee for the contribution.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.