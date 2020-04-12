Gardaí seize jeep after discovering tax had expired 11 years ago!

Gardaí in Donegal seized a jeep on Easter Sunday, after discovering that the tax on the vehicle had expired over 11 years ago.

The incident happened after a motorist was stopped outside Ballyshannon this morning.

Vehicle owners are being given some wriggle room when it comes to motor tax due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. However, in this case, the Gardaí say the lapse in tax is unacceptable.

Highlighting the incident on the Garda Facebook page, a Garda spokesperson said: “We understand that some matters cannot be dealt with at the moment but this is just not acceptable! Please ensure that your car is taxed and insured and in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads.”