Kind-hearted Donegal Garda rescues hit and run injured pigeon that had strayed into Donegal

Bird hit by a car was tagged and is from the UK

Kind-hearted Garda hopes to reunite injured stray pigeon with its owner hundreds of miles away

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An injured pigeon that was struck by a car and left battling for its life on the side of the road has been rescued by a Donegal garda.

Garda Gallagher of the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny came to the aid of this injured pigeon that was laying on a roadway between St. Johnston and Carrigans last night.

Garda Gallagher took it under his wing and back to the Garda station.

It has now been established that it is a UK racing pigeon, according to the tag on its ankle.

It was given water and flaxseed/grain and a makeshift home in a box

The good news story has been posted up on the Garda Siochana facebook page in Donegal.

It said that the ownership of the pigeon will hopefully be established today.

And the photo of Garda Gallagher was accompanied by the line: 

"Photographic evidence that the Roads Policing Unit are all heart! ❤️"

