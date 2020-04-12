Scam driving licence facebook page attempts to rip people off

Contact
Scam driving licence facebook page
Members of the public are being warned about a scam facebook page which appears to represent the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS).
The page contains an invite to people to contact the NDLS via WhatsAPP to apply for or renew their driving licence.
But in then seeks a payment of over €200.
An Garda Siochana and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) would like to make the public aware of the scam which has been reported to Gardaí.
This is a scam to part people with their money.
The NDLS does not have any official social media pages. The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie
This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed. Investigations are ongoing.
