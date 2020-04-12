Covid-19 daily update: Fourteen more deaths in Republic of Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has disclosed that 14 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have sadly died.

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 14 most recent deaths, 12 were located in the east, and two in the west of the country

Ten people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

As of 1.00 pm today, the HPSC has confirmed that there has been 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories, and an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.