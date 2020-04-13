Planning application for Donegal post-primary school lodged with Council

Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) has welcomed progress in the building of Moville Community College’s new premises.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty praised the “communication, interest and commitment” to the project by Donegal ETB and its Estates Management Section, which he said deserved “great credit.”

Following the latest ETB meeting, which took place online, Cllr Doherty said the planning application for the Moville Community College development would be lodged with Donegal County Council this week.

He added: “The planning permission drawings for Moville Community College’s extension reflect pre-planning consultations between the school principal (Mr Anthony Duggan), the relevant design team members and the Inishowen executive planner, in Carndonagh, and further consultations with the relevant roads engineering personnel in Donegal County Council.

“The planning application for the school development, which consists of the full planning pack and associated documents, will be lodged with the Council on Thursday, April 16.

“I am also pleased that, while planning services remain operational, the statutory timeframe for local authorities to consider planning applications has been extended by the Minister for the Environment and Local Government as a result of Covid-19 measures.

“In addition, the design team has completed its Stage 2a Report, which will be lodged with the Department of Education and Skills this week. As the updated cost plan has already been approved, this bodes well for a relatively smooth formal approval of Stage 2a,” said Cllr Doherty.

The North Inishowen councillor added that the Moville Community College design team was now focusing on “preparation work” for ‘Detailed Design.’

He concluded: “This stage will take approximately five months to complete and involves getting all statutory applications in place, including: planning permission, fire safety certification and disability access certification.

“The Existing Building Survey of Moville Community College has also been carried out. Cost estimates for the work are now in place and will be submitted to the Department of Education and Skills this week. In the meantime, we have been assured the building remains safe for use.

“In the face of the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, which has caused some disruption to a number of services, the Moville Community College design team is to be commended for carrying out such a considerable volume of work, remotely.

“I also thank Donegal ETB, which has pledged to continue to provide full administration services on the Moville Community College project during this current public health emergency,” said Cllr Doherty.