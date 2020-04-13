Have you heard the cuckoo in Donegal yet this year?

Have you heard your first Cuckoo of the year yet?

Niall Hatch from Bird Watch Ireland is calling on people to let the organisation know when they hear a cuckoo.

He said: “Keep an ear out over the next few days and you might be lucky enough to hear one that has freshly arrived from Africa. When you do, don't forget to log it for us. Every record is important - including yours! Many thanks!”

The cuckoo’s call is one of the most recognisable of any bird. It is usually first heard in late spring, heralding the coming of summer.

It famously lays its eggs in the nest of other birds. Once hatched, the chick sets about removing the other chicks from the nest so that it gets all the food.

It spends winter in southern Africa and returns to Europe at this time of year.

Anyone who hears the cuckoo is asked to contribute to the national record by logging it at www.springalive.net