Donegal funeral directors ask public to pause as mark of respect as a hearse passes
Funeral Directors across Ireland have asked for the public’s help during the coronavirus crisis and the attendant restrictions.
Many undertakers have posted social media requests for people who see a hearse passing to stop and stand for a moment.
The said: “If you see a hearse, could you stop, stand for a moment as it passes, perhaps take off your cap and bow your head.
“In these hard times, where funerals are limited to only a very few close family members, our chance to support people during bereavement is limited. So, we wondered if we could revive an old tradition that would show people that their loss is noticed and shared by us all?
“It would mean the world to families in a time of great sadness.
“Stay home and stay safe.”
