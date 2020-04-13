Covid-19 Easter Monday update: Three NW deaths as number of deaths increases by 31 to 365 with a total of 10,647 confirmed cases

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 now stands at 365 in the Republic of Ireland.

Of the additional 31 deaths over the past 24 hours, three were from the north west.

And the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Donegal is now standing at 225.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases here now stands at 10,647.

The latest data indicates that the fatality rate in the Republic stands at just under 4% of those who contract the disease.

Health Minister Simon Harris said today that he expected social distancing to be part of Irish life for the medium term and until a vaccine becomes available to the general population.

Progress to date was fragile and that the more progress was made over the next three weeks would dictate what tweaks, if any, would be made to the current restrictions, he said.

"I think being truthful, social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life not just in Ireland but the world over," he said.

It was also revealed that the number of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland hospitals had increased by six over the past 24 hours bringing to number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 124.

The death toll across the United Kingdom increased by 737 overnight with the total number of recorded deaths now standing at 10,612.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control and prevention the following numbers have been recorded:

As of 13 April 2020, 782 391 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Spain (166 019), Italy (156 363), Germany (123 016), France (95 403), United Kingdom (84 279), Belgium (29 647), Netherlands (25 587), Portugal (16 585), Austria (13 937), Sweden (10 483), Ireland (9 655), Poland (6 674), Norway (6 415), Romania (6 300), Denmark (6 174), Czechia (5 991), Luxembourg (3 281), Finland (2 974), Greece (2 114), Iceland (1 701), Croatia (1 600), Hungary (1 458), Estonia (1 309), Slovenia (1 205), Lithuania (1 062), Slovakia (742), Bulgaria (675), Latvia (651), Cyprus (633), Malta (378) and Liechtenstein (80).



As of 13 April 2020, 74 671 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Italy (19 901), Spain (16 972), France (14 393), United Kingdom (10 612), Belgium (3 600), Germany (2 799), Netherlands (2 737), Sweden (899), Portugal (504), Austria (350), Ireland (334), Romania (306), Denmark (273), Poland (232), Czechia (138), Hungary (109), Norway (103), Greece (98), Luxembourg (66), Finland (56), Slovenia (53), Bulgaria (29), Estonia (25), Lithuania (24), Croatia (23), Cyprus (16), Iceland (8), Latvia (5), Malta (3), Slovakia (2) and Liechtenstein (1).

Meanwhile, the HSE in partnership with Dr Jim White, Consultant Clinical Psychologist (Stress Control) introduces a free online Programme to help with stress.

The first of the 6 modules goes live today Monday 13th April, via Stresscontrol.org