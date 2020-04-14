€17,000 drugs bust after motorcyclist is stopped by Donegal gardaí

A man who was stopped after Donegal Town Drugs Unit encountered a high powered motorbike travelling at speed was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

Uniform gardaí who were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Tullyearl, Donegal Town on Saturday assisted in stopping the motorcyclist.

The driver was found to have €6,000 worth of cannabis and €1,000 amphetamine concealed on his person.

A follow up search was conducted under warrant at a property in Riverstown, Co Sligo where €10,000 amphetamine was recovered.

The male was arrested and questioned at Ballyshannon Garda station. He appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Monday charged with offences relating to the sale or supply of drugs. A file is being prepared for submission to the DPP.