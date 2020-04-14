Contact

€17,000 drugs bust after motorcyclist is stopped by Donegal gardaí

Man has been charged in relation to the find

Some of the drugs found after the man was stopped in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who was stopped after Donegal Town Drugs Unit encountered a high powered motorbike travelling at speed was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

Uniform gardaí who were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Tullyearl, Donegal Town on Saturday assisted in stopping the motorcyclist.

The driver was found to have €6,000 worth of cannabis and €1,000 amphetamine concealed on his person.

A follow up search was conducted under warrant at a property in Riverstown, Co Sligo where €10,000 amphetamine was recovered.

The male was arrested and questioned at Ballyshannon Garda station. He appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Monday charged with offences relating to the sale or supply of drugs. A file is being prepared for submission to the DPP.

