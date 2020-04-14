RESULTS: See what our readers feel is the toughest thing about lockdown in Donegal

Not being able to spend time with family is by far the toughest aspect of lockdown according to our readers poll.

With lockdown extended for another three weeks to help stem the spread of Covid-19 we asked: "What is the single biggest challenge for you during lockdown?"

Two out of every three respondents said not seeing family members was the worst thing about lockdown. However, the results also showed that there are a range of areas where people are having difficulties. Let us spare a thought in particular for those who are caring for a person with additional needs at this challenging time.

The full results are:

66% - Not seeing family members

8% -Not meeting my friends

8%- Struggling to focus on work at home

8% - Finding it hard to keep children occupied

5% - Not being able to eat out

2% - Caring for a person in my household with additional needs

1% - Finding it difficult to help children with schoolwork

