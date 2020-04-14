RESULTS: See what our readers feel is the toughest thing about lockdown in Donegal

Contact
What do Donegal people find hardest about Covid-19 lockdown?
Not being able to spend time with family is by far the toughest aspect of lockdown according to our readers poll.
With lockdown extended for another three weeks to help stem the spread of Covid-19 we asked: "What is the single biggest challenge for you during lockdown?"
Two out of every three respondents said not seeing family members was the worst thing about lockdown. However, the results also showed that there are a range of areas where people are having difficulties. Let us spare a thought in particular for those who are caring for a person with additional needs at this challenging time.
The full results are:
66% - Not seeing family members
8% -Not meeting my friends
8%- Struggling to focus on work at home
8% - Finding it hard to keep children occupied
5% - Not being able to eat out
2% - Caring for a person in my household with additional needs
1% - Finding it difficult to help children with schoolwork
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.