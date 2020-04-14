Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald tests positive for Covid-19

Contact
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has today confirmed that she received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19, having been tested on March 28.
She has thanked everyone who has sent their good wishes over the past number of weeks and said she will be back at work next Monday.
Deputy McDonald said: “Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March.
"The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.
“I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.
“My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our Doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.
“My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you.
“My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus.
“Thanks to everyone who has asked after me and sent good wishes. Your kindness is much appreciated and I'll be back next week. There is much work to be done - Ireland must change for the better.”
