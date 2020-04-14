Another jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Thee has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal with 264 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 39.

The latest statistics were measured at midnight on Sunday, 12 April.

Donegal's figure equates to 2.5% of the country's total.

Dublin with 5,438 cases, has 52.4% of the total in the Republic.

In neighbouring Leitrim, there has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 36 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 4.

Sligo now has 52 cases, that figure stood at 45 according to the previous HSPC data.