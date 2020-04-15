Employee at one of Donegal's largest firms tests positive for Covid-19

A worker at one of Inishowen's largest businesses has tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

Staff at Burnfoot-based, E+I Engineering were informed of the positive test of a colleague on Monday.

The positive result has come weeks after concerns from workers inside the plant and local residents were raised with E+I management.

A number of safety measures have been introduced at the Burnfoot plant, however fresh fears for workers safety have once again surfaced.

The Inish Times has received calls from E+I workers, with one employee stating that “not enough has been done to protect staff”.

It is understood that up to 20 workers in the same team as the worker who tested positive for Covid-19, have been told to stay off work and self-isolate for 14 days on full pay.

“The guys in the same team as the worker who tested positive have been told to stay off work, that's fair enough, but what about everybody else in the building who have been using the same equipment,” the concerned worker said.

E+I management have faced some calls to close the plant in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The plant, which employs over 1,000 people from both sides of the border, has remained opened as it is deemed to be an essential service under the government's guidelines. E+I Engineering provides electrical switchgear for hospitals and data centres.

Management at the Burnfoot plant have confirmed that the employee is in isolation at home, following government guidelines.

A spokesperson for the company said: “E+I Engineering immediately commenced with and completed full workplace contact tracing in line with Company “Covid 19 Risk assessment” protocols. Employees with close contact have been notified and instructed to restrict their movements.

“A deep cleaning process of the affected area was completed before the workforce returned to the factory. Continual enhanced cleaning of the facility is already in place as part of our Covid 19 plan.

“E+I Engineering’s manufacturing facilities remain in operation. The Company has enforced strict protective measure in line with our duty of care to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague and we wish him a speedy recovery.”