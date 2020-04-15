Garda vehicle rammed and stinger deployed during car chase

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public’s help as they continue their investigations into an incident which began on Monday afternoon in Downings, and ended with a vehicle being abandoned across the Tyrone border in Clady.

Investigating Gardaí are hoping that dash-cam footage may help them identify the people who were in a red coloured Audi which collided with a Garda patrol car during the operation.

Gardaí deployed a stinger as they attempted to stop the car before it was driven across the border where the occupants made their escape.

The car was first brought to the attention of Gardaí in Downings when they received reports that it was being driven in a dangerous manner along the beach.

When Gardaí went to the scene and approached the car, a male jumped into the driver’s side, and a female got into the passenger seat. Another male and female were in the back of the car.

According to Garda Eunan Walsh, the vehicle performed a dangerous maneuver on the beach and took off at speed, almost colliding with a member of the Gardaí.

“The details of the car were circulated throughout the division. It was then observed at 2.50pm on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny,” Garda Walsh said.

The vehicle again failed to stop for Gardaí. It continued at high speed in the Pluck direction, on the back roads to Raphoe, onto Castlefinn and Liscooley. At Doneyloop, Gardaí deployed a stinger and at least one of the tyres was punctured.

“It continued to drive on and actually rammed one of the Garda patrol cars in a bid to avoid having the vehicle stopped,” Garda Walsh said.

“It crossed over the border at Clady and the vehicle was abandoned. It was subsequently located by our colleagues in the PSNI.”

Gardaí only managed to obtain a partial registration of the car - GHZ.

However, they are hoping that members of the public may be able to help with more details if they saw it on its journey from Downings into Letterkenny.

Gardai have also appealed to anyone with dash-cam footage of the offending vehicle to contact them at Letterkenny or Milford garda stations.