Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Garda vehicle rammed and stinger deployed during car chase

Operation began in Downings, and ended along the border

Garda car rammed

A Garda patrol car was rammed during Monday’s operation

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public’s help as they continue their investigations into an incident which began on Monday afternoon in Downings, and ended with a vehicle being abandoned across the Tyrone border in Clady.
Investigating Gardaí are hoping that dash-cam footage may help them identify the people who were in a red coloured Audi which collided with a Garda patrol car during the operation.
Gardaí deployed a stinger as they attempted to stop the car before it was driven across the border where the occupants made their escape.
The car was first brought to the attention of Gardaí in Downings when they received reports that it was being driven in a dangerous manner along the beach.
When Gardaí went to the scene and approached the car, a male jumped into the driver’s side, and a female got into the passenger seat. Another male and female were in the back of the car.
According to Garda Eunan Walsh, the vehicle performed a dangerous maneuver on the beach and took off at speed, almost colliding with a member of the Gardaí.
“The details of the car were circulated throughout the division. It was then observed at 2.50pm on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny,” Garda Walsh said.
The vehicle again failed to stop for Gardaí. It continued at high speed in the Pluck direction, on the back roads to Raphoe, onto Castlefinn and Liscooley. At Doneyloop, Gardaí deployed a stinger and at least one of the tyres was punctured.
“It continued to drive on and actually rammed one of the Garda patrol cars in a bid to avoid having the vehicle stopped,” Garda Walsh said.
“It crossed over the border at Clady and the vehicle was abandoned. It was subsequently located by our colleagues in the PSNI.”
Gardaí only managed to obtain a partial registration of the car - GHZ.
However, they are hoping that members of the public may be able to help with more details if they saw it on its journey from Downings into Letterkenny.
Gardai have also appealed to anyone with dash-cam footage of the offending vehicle to contact them at Letterkenny or Milford garda stations.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie