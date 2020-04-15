Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael paper a 'wish list of vague promises' - Donegal TD claims

A Donegal TD has described the joint framework paper published by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as a 'wish list of vague promises'.

The 24-page policy plan, agreed by both parties, will endeavour to give the State a greater role in the areas of health, childcare and the building of homes.

It says the country will again have a significant deficit as a result of the health emergency. To face this crisis of "a lifetime" it calls for a Government with a clear majority that is strong enough to deliver a programme for national recovery.

It is also focused on improving "the wellbeing of the Irish people and society."

To achieve this it has set ten aims which it calls missions.

They are: reigniting and renewing the economy, universal healthcare, housing for all, a new social contract, a new green deal, a better quality of life for all, supporting young Ireland, opportunities through education and research, a shared island, at the heart of Europe: Global citizenship.

However Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the aim of the joint framework paper is to "keep Sinn Féin out of government and hoodwink people into thinking they will deliver change".

He said: "For some time now, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been working to exclude Sinn Féin from government, and today's paper is nothing more than a wish list of vague promises - the aim of which is to keep Sinn Féin out of government and hoodwink people into thinking they will deliver the type of change that people voted for in the general election.

"The reality is that most what is in this document will never see the light of day.

"They have proved - during their previous carve-up of power - that they are not short of spin, but are light when it comes to delivery.

"Everyone knows they can’t be trusted, and that a government involving both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will not deliver for ordinary workers and families.

"Delivering the change that people voted for means delivering the biggest house building programme in the history of the State, it means being able to see a doctor when you are sick, it means delivering truly affordable childcare, it means setting out proper climate change targets and it means ensuring that workers can avail of a State pension at 65.

"None of this is laid out in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's document.

"Real change requires a stable government that will lead - and deliver - and that is what Sinn Féin wants to see."