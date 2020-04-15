Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Latest briefing reports a further 38 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

Number of people tested positive rises past 12,500 mark

Latest briefing reports a further 38 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A further 38 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 39 most recent deaths, 29 deaths were located in the east, six in the west, and three in the south of the country.

Twenty-eight people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

A total of 1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised, with 280 cases admitted to ICU.

Some 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie