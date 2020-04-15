Latest briefing reports a further 38 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus
A further 38 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.
There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the 39 most recent deaths, 29 deaths were located in the east, six in the west, and three in the south of the country.
Twenty-eight people were reported as having underlying health conditions.
Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
A total of 1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised, with 280 cases admitted to ICU.
Some 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.
Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%).
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.
“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Is there a rise in illegal dumping in Donegal coinciding with the Covid-19 crisis? Photo Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.