Latest briefing reports a further 38 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

A further 38 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 39 most recent deaths, 29 deaths were located in the east, six in the west, and three in the south of the country.

Twenty-eight people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

A total of 1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised, with 280 cases admitted to ICU.

Some 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”