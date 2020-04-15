Number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal edges towards 300 mark

Contact
Coronavirus
There has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal with 296 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 32.
The latest statistics were measured at midnight on Monday, April 13.
Donegal's figure equates to 2.6% of the country's total.
Dublin with 5,850 cases, has 51.9% of the total in the Republic.
In neighbouring Leitrim, there has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 40 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 4.
Sligo now has 62 cases, up from 52.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Is there a rise in illegal dumping in Donegal coinciding with the Covid-19 crisis? Photo Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.