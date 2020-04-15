Number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal edges towards 300 mark

There has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal with 296 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 32.

The latest statistics were measured at midnight on Monday, April 13.

Donegal's figure equates to 2.6% of the country's total.

Dublin with 5,850 cases, has 51.9% of the total in the Republic.

In neighbouring Leitrim, there has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 40 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 4.

Sligo now has 62 cases, up from 52.