Revealed: Maps shows location of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Contact
Covid 19 cases in Donegal
A map of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the country has been published by the HSE and it makes for harrowing viewing.
It shows where the clusters are, including those in Donegal.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases, new map of Ireland pic.twitter.com/Yu4zgKmJGC— Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) April 16, 2020
The map is based on confirmed cases up to midnight on April 12.
On Wednesday, a further 38 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland had died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed.
There have now been 444 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.