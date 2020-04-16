Contact

Donegal County Council seeking applications for Covid-19 Emergency Fund

€81,759 grant scheme for Donegal

HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council are inviting applications for a programme which provides funding to support community and voluntary groups involved in the delivery of Covid-19 community response efforts.

The Covid-19 Emergency Fund, will provide immediate and urgently needed funding totaling €2.5 million.

This will be available to groups who are participating in the government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led by the Local Authorities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Donegal County Council has been allocated €81,759 to award as grants under the scheme. It is intended that the majority of the funding that is allocated will be ring fenced for grants of €1,000 or less.

Seamus Neely, Chief Executive and Chairperson of the Covid-19 Donegal Community Response Forum welcomed the funding at this time which will greatly assist with the community effort currently being undertaken within the County.    

“The support being offered by local community and voluntary groups during this crisis is phenomenal and we are delighted to provide this funding to assist with costs associated with this work,” he said.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal Co. Council, and member of the Covid 19  Community Response Forum, welcomed the programme and encouraged all groups who are directly involved in the Community Call response to apply stating 

Cllr Kennedy said: "This programme will support community groups to continue to carry out the invaluable work they are doing on behalf of others throughout the county during this crisis."

Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3pm on Friday, April 24.

Further details and application form: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/ community/fundingforyourgroup/ COVID 19 Emergency Fund/

