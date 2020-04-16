Donegal Accord establishes support phone line to help relationships during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandmic and resulting restrictions is undoubtedly putting stress on marriage and relationships in Donegal.

In recognition of this, Accord CLG and Accord NI have therefore established a new relationship support phone line to help support relationships during Covid-19.

Accord is committed to providing professional support for the pastoral needs of individuals at different stages in their development: in schools, through relationship and sexuality education programmes; by helping couples prepare for the sacrament of marriage; and, to couples and individuals seeking marriage and relationship counselling.

The support phone line will be staffed by experienced couples and relationships counsellors. This will be a free service but calls are charged at a local rate.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Accord's specialist in counselling (marriage and relationships), Mary Johnston said: "Accord is very conscious of those experiencing difficulties in their relationships and family lives as we are confined to home during this unprecedented period for all in society.

"The circumstances in which we are living now can increase stress and pressure on relationships and in families. To help address these challenges, Accord has established a relationship support phone line to enable callers to speak to experienced couples and relationship counsellors in order to talk through the difficulties they are experiencing."

The Accord support line is open from 9.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday. Accord CLG: 01 531 3331 and Accord NI: 028 9568 0151 or 00353 1 531 3331.