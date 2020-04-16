Iconic railway crane removed by Donegal County Council for ‘public safety’

The crane which sat on a Donegal Pier has been removed by Donegal County Council.

In a statement to Donegal Live, the Council said it had taken the decision to remove the iconic crane from Fahan Pier “in the interest of the health and safety of the public.”

Residents in Fahan first noticed the crane missing on Monday, April 6, 2020 and were unaware of its whereabouts.

One local person said residents were not happy they had not been told Donegal County Council had intended to remove the 150-year-old structure.

They said: “The crane at the end of Fahan pier, which was in situ until at least December 2019, belonged to Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway.

“It was used to lift cargo from the trains into the paddle steamers, which crossed Lough Swilly to Ramelton and Rathmullan. It was an important part of Fahan, Inishowen and Railway heritage.”

The Donegal County Council statement regarding the Fahan Pier crane said: The crane at Fahan Pier is in very poor condition and has not been in use for many decades.

“The structure supporting said crane is no longer fit for purpose and in the interest of the health and safety of the public the Council has removed said crane.

“It is considered that the crane has historical value and its re-erection will be considered at a suitable location.

"However, as this is not an essential service under COVID 19 protocols, the relocation will be addressed after the current emergency situation and on the removal of national restrictions,” concluded Donegal County Council.