Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sad passing of well known and popular Letterkenny man

Sad passing of well known and popular Letterkenny man

The late Hugo Sheils

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The death has taken place of Hugo Sheils (aged 74), Oldtown, Letterkenny, in Letterkenny University Hospital following a period of illness borne with great dignity.

Originally from Manorcunningham, he was well known in the Letterkenny area where for many years he worked in John Dunne’s Shop on the High Road.

There, he built up a great rapport with customers during the 70s, 80s and 90s.

For a number of years, he was a caretaker in Little Angel’s School in Letterkenny where he did trojan work and frequently went beyond the call of duty.

In more recent years, he suffered from a number of health related issues but remained positive in his outlook.

A friendly and most hospitable man, he made many friends and was also a great family man.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, son, Enda, daughter-in-law, Niamh, daughter, Angela, son-in-law, Nicky, grandchildren, Reah and Caiden, and a large circle of relatives and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

His funeral will be in accordance with the HSE and government guidelines.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie