Sad passing of well known and popular Letterkenny man

The death has taken place of Hugo Sheils (aged 74), Oldtown, Letterkenny, in Letterkenny University Hospital following a period of illness borne with great dignity.

Originally from Manorcunningham, he was well known in the Letterkenny area where for many years he worked in John Dunne’s Shop on the High Road.

There, he built up a great rapport with customers during the 70s, 80s and 90s.

For a number of years, he was a caretaker in Little Angel’s School in Letterkenny where he did trojan work and frequently went beyond the call of duty.

In more recent years, he suffered from a number of health related issues but remained positive in his outlook.

A friendly and most hospitable man, he made many friends and was also a great family man.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, son, Enda, daughter-in-law, Niamh, daughter, Angela, son-in-law, Nicky, grandchildren, Reah and Caiden, and a large circle of relatives and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

His funeral will be in accordance with the HSE and government guidelines.