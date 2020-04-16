Sad passing of well known and popular Letterkenny man

Contact
The late Hugo Sheils
The death has taken place of Hugo Sheils (aged 74), Oldtown, Letterkenny, in Letterkenny University Hospital following a period of illness borne with great dignity.
Originally from Manorcunningham, he was well known in the Letterkenny area where for many years he worked in John Dunne’s Shop on the High Road.
There, he built up a great rapport with customers during the 70s, 80s and 90s.
For a number of years, he was a caretaker in Little Angel’s School in Letterkenny where he did trojan work and frequently went beyond the call of duty.
In more recent years, he suffered from a number of health related issues but remained positive in his outlook.
A friendly and most hospitable man, he made many friends and was also a great family man.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, son, Enda, daughter-in-law, Niamh, daughter, Angela, son-in-law, Nicky, grandchildren, Reah and Caiden, and a large circle of relatives and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.
His funeral will be in accordance with the HSE and government guidelines.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.