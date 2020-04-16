Bernie's writing lullabies for Donegal's new babies

A talented Donegal singer and musician is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Pink Floyd, The Kinks and the New York Philharmonic by performing at Manhattan’s iconic Carnegie Hall.

Bernie Doherty of The Music Box music school in Buncrana, Inishowen, who writes early years music and sings with babies and families in pre-school and afterschool classes, was in the middle of setting up ‘The Lullaby Project Ireland’ before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernie said: “I was setting up The Lullaby Project Ireland, a project that works with young mums and new families to write a lullaby for their new babies.

“This process takes into consideration what they would like their baby to know and what they would like to say to them and then writing the lullaby together, then recording if for the family to keep.

“I was in the process of working on funding from arts sources, corporate and private funders to set up the Irish branch of the Carnegie Hall Project.

“The Carnegie Hall Project is primarily aimed at young mums, those perhaps struggling or living in shelters or difficult circumstances, but, depending on funding, also open to the wider community as a wonderful way to create something special with their families,” said Bernie.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnegie Hall in New York had invited Bernie to meet them in The States.

She said: “We were supposed to meet for a few days in June, with other Lullaby partners, to work on this. Unfortunately, however, it has now been cancelled.

“The project will definitely start when we are up and running again. I will continue to work with the team at Carnegie Hall to bring it to life here in Ireland. I will also source Irish / Northern Irish funding to offer this beautiful project to families on both sides of the border,” promised Bernie Doherty.