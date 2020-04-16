Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bernie's writing lullabies for Donegal's new babies

The Lullaby Project Ireland to get up and running after lockdown

Bernie Doherty

Bernie's writing lullabies for Donegal's new babies

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

A talented Donegal singer and musician is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Pink Floyd, The Kinks and the New York Philharmonic by performing at Manhattan’s iconic Carnegie Hall.

Bernie Doherty of The Music Box music school in Buncrana, Inishowen, who writes early years music and sings with babies and families in pre-school and afterschool classes, was in the middle of setting up ‘The Lullaby Project Ireland’ before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernie said: “I was setting up The Lullaby Project Ireland, a project that works with young mums and new families to write a lullaby for their new babies.

“This process takes into consideration what they would like their baby to know and what they would like to say to them and then writing the lullaby together, then recording if for the family to keep.

“I was in the process of working on funding from arts sources, corporate and private funders to set up the Irish branch of the Carnegie Hall Project.

“The Carnegie Hall Project is primarily aimed at young mums, those perhaps struggling or living in shelters or difficult circumstances, but, depending on funding, also open to the wider community as a wonderful way to create something special with their families,” said Bernie.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnegie Hall in New York had invited Bernie to meet them in The States.

She said: “We were supposed to meet for a few days in June, with other Lullaby partners, to work on this. Unfortunately, however, it has now been cancelled.

“The project will definitely start when we are up and running again. I will continue to work with the team at Carnegie Hall to bring it to life here in Ireland. I will also source Irish / Northern Irish funding to offer this beautiful project to families on both sides of the border,” promised Bernie Doherty.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie