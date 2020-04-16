Inland Fisheries Ireland stops illegal work on Donegal river

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) personnel have stopped work taking place on a Donegal river, within the North Western River Basin District.

IFI, the state agency responsible for fisheries management of freshwater fish and coastal fish within 12 nautical miles of the shore, discovered the ongoing work on Wednesday, April 8.

According to a concerned local angler, the IFI patrol came onto the area where a digger was excavating within the Crana River, in Lower Illies.

The angler explained: “At this time of year, the eggs that were laid in the bed of the river in late December / early January are ready to hatch out, if they have not already done so. These would be both trout and salmon.

“They are then called alevin (young fish), which then live in the gravel on the riverbed, for two weeks or so. They then become fry and come out of the gravel and into the river itself.

“This is why it is illegal to enter or disturb the riverbed before May 1, in order to give the young fish a chance to get out of the gravel and into the river itself.

“The area that was dug out will more than likely experience a total wipe out, of all young fish life and invertebrates, which are the food source of the young fish. It will be up to IFI as to what should happen next. Those responsible could be prosecuted or compelled to restore the area, or both,” said the angler.

They also advised anyone planning to work on a river to contact IFI Ballyshannon: 071 985 1435, before doing so, even after May 1.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has a confidential hotline number to enable members of the general public to report incidents of water pollution, fish kills and illegal fishing: 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.