Latest update: Number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Republic of Ireland rises by 43

A further 43 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 486 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the most recent deaths, 34 were in the east, four in the west, and five in the south of the country.

Twenty-seven people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.