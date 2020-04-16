Update: Number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal increases by double figures again

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal has risen by a further 24 in the latest reporting period.

This brings the total number for the county to a new high of 320.

The latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, April 14.

Sligo now has 66 cases while Leitrim has 43.

Dublin has 6,337 cases - more than half the total for the whole country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been informed that 43 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

This brings the total to 486 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of COVID-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this. All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing COVID-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes," he said.