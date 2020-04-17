Joe Brolly among those joining Michael English and country stars for fundraising song

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among those congratulating Irish country music star Michale English and his army of fifty showbiz friends for their unique new single, Come Sing with Me, in aid of the Mater Foundation.

Among those taking part in Come Sing With Me are G.A.A. pundit and writer Joe Brolly, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan, Sean Keane, Mary Byrne, Olivia Douglas, Father Ray Kelly, Jimmy and Claudia Buckley, and John Molloy, with actors Patrick Bergin and Johnny Ward.

Penned by English himself, a renowned songwriter on the country scene, Come Sing With Me will certainly bring hope to many who might be struggling right now. Indeed, the hearts-on approach taken in putting this track together also now holds the potential to make an even greater hands-on difference in the lives of many of those affected by the CoVid 19 crisis.

The Kildare native announced on Thursday evening that all proceeds from the song's digital release today will go to the Mater Foundation.

The song was produced by Wayne Thorose and the video had broken the 100, 000 view barrier within forty-five minutes of going 'live.'

TO SEE THE SONG, go to this LINK

Posting on his Facebook page on Wednesday night, the Taoiseach wrote, "It's a difficult time for people cocooning. I hope this beautiful song in tribute from Michael English and friends brings some comfort to those who are finding it tough."

English added: "We couldn't record it in the traditional way because of how things are, but we still found a way to get it done. And we were able to do that because all of us feel the same way about wanting to send our best wishes and our thanks to all of the frontline workers involved in this fight, but particularly to those over seventy who are cocooning at home."

COME SING WITH ME, by MICHAEL ENGLISH & FRIENDS, is available from all digital platforms. All proceeds from the song go to the Mater Foundation.