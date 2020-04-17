Contact

Ballyshannon was to host All Ireland Drama Confined Finals starting today

National finals will be held in Ballyshannon in April 2021

Drama

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Today 17th of April 2020, the Ballyshannon Drama Society were due to host representatives from drama festivals from all over Ireland at the Bostik All Ireland Confined Finals in Ballyshannon.

A total of 9 groups had qualified for the finals and the Erne town had been greatly looking forward to the event. A huge amount of effort from members of the society, the wider community and the generous sponsorship from local businesses was on hand to make it, what would have been, an unforgettable event.

Sadly, Covid-19 has taken its toll on the arts, as with the rest of Donegal and Irish society.

"We were looking forward to 9 nights of great drama and a variety of fringe and social events over the week.
Unfortunately, it was not to be.
"Now we are looking forward to hosting the Bostik All Ireland Confined Finals in the Abbey Arts centre from 16th - 24th April 2021," they announced on their Facebook page.

Like everyone else they called on people to keep safe and like the rest of drama supporters everywhere in Donegal, they cannot wait for the festival to come in a year's time. 

One of the most popular actors with the Ballyshannon Drama Society, Rachel O'Connor summed up the feelings of many:

"Next year will be special! We'll all really appreciate our hobbies and passions when we kick this virus to the kerb. Keep safe all."

