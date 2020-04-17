Donegal and Leitrim Community spirit shines a light!

Tullaghan Development Association put out a call to the community and surrounding areas in early March, at a suggestion of one of some living in the community to the impending Covid 19 Crisis. And the response from their Donegal and Leitrim neighbours has been phenomenal.

“We put a poster up our facebook page “Tullaghan Coastal Cross” looking for helpers and we were overwhelmed with the community response”, said Louise Collins, Director, Tullaghan Development Association.

There are over thirty-five volunteers now registered with Tullaghan, and surround Areas Covid-19 Team (TACT). They are all local people from Tullaghan Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Ballintrillick, Kinlough and even as far as Rossinver and Glenade. A webpage was set up by local resident Conor Flannery, to bring together all the offers of help available to the community. Flyers were printed, and distributed throughout Tullaghan, Bundoran and Kinlough, to local shops, surgeries, churches, chemists, and word was out that no one was alone in dealing with the crisis.

Shona Daly, founding member of TACT said: “Basically, requests come in, all around community stuff so it might be someone in need of groceries, or a prescription picked up or medicine, whatever it may be”

“What we do is coordinate it to our group of volunteers, which are all on our WhatsApp group, and we coordinate with each other within the group in helping the community in with whatever needs done. We have four telephone lines, and someone will answer the call”

Tara Gorman, from Supervalu Bundoran, got in touch and was offering help on what they could do with the community and wanted to get on board and then more and more businesses and people were all coming to help. We now are working with several businesses in the area and we also had one of our volunteers, who is a tradesman, John Molloy, NJ Maintenance, Kinlough offering free emergency repairs to anyone older and self-isolating. Said Shona.

Chairman of Tullaghan Development Association, Jimi Mc Govern said “ The call for help just shows what we always knew, that we have a very strong community, and it will help us now, with volunteers from North Leitrim, South Donegal, and North Sligo, all coming together to help as one big team. We were delighted with the response, and this community spirit will help all of us pull through this crisis”.

TACT is also working with Kinloughs Community response team, Melvin Gaels GAA/Kinlough Community group. This group are also part of the Leitrim Co-ordinate response team that is been operated throughout the country of regulated response registered teams which is being operated by Leitrim Development Company on behalf of Leitrim County Council for Leitrim county, and local Gardai are working alongside TACT and are in regular daily contact.

Other businesses in the area that are involved are Tullaghan Service Station, Pillbox Pharmacy Bundoran, Simpsons Bundoran, Mc Gaherns Butchers (Jim Gallagher) Ballyshannon, Spar Kinlough, and Lidl.