Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One in ten coronavirus cases in Ireland are nurses

One in ten coronavirus cases in Ireland are nurses

One in ten coronavirus cases in Ireland are nurses

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Nearly one in ten (9.2%) diagnosed Covid-19 cases in Ireland are nurses, according to HSE figures obtained by the INMO.

The figures show that healthcare workers make up over a quarter of the COVID-19 positive cases tested in Ireland.

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by April 11, 2,501 were healthcare workers (26%) – over a third (883) of whom were nurses.

Ireland faces one of the highest rates of diagnosed healthcare worker infection in Europe. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control found on April 8 that across Europe, “between 9% and 26% of all diagnosed COVID-19 cases are in healthcare workers.”

The INMO has called for action and clarity on the figures, including: A universal face mask policy for all workers in healthcare settings; More frequent and detailed publication of statistics on healthcare worker infection, including the source of transmission; Updated guidance on PPE and for occupational health, ensuring that healthcare staff are given appropriate and safe time for self-isolation.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “The overall public health measures are having a welcome and substantial impact on the spread of COVID-19. Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise.

“We need to urgently see a detailed breakdown of where the infection is occurring, in order to take rapid corrective action. That should include a review of policy to ensure everyone working in a healthcare facility has the appropriate level of PPE. It is consistently our members’ top concern.

“We also need to see these figures for healthcare workers published officially and regularly. Clarity and transparency on this issue will prevent unhelpful, runaway speculation which has caused great fears amongst our members and their colleagues in other professions.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie