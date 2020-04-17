Latest briefing reveals a further 44 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

A further 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It has also been confirmed today that there has been 709 additional cases of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Health Service Executive's Chief Operating Officer Anne O'Connor said testing for both staff and residents will be enhanced in residential care settings to counter the spread of Covid-19.

There have been 335 outbreaks of coronavirus in residential care settings, the HSE has confirmed. There are 196 nursing homes included in these clusters.

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that 11 people have died at one nursing home in Dublin since April 2.

Of the 11 people who died at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park, ten tested positive for Covid-19 and the eleventh person is a suspected case, which is awaiting confirmation.

This means Covid-19 has infected approximately 30% of all nursing homes in the State.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is higher than had been previously reported and now stands at 176.

There have been 2,338 confirmed cases.