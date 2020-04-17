Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Latest briefing reveals a further 44 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

More than 700 new cases are also confirmed

Latest briefing reveals a further 44 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A further 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It has also been confirmed today that there has been 709 additional cases of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Health Service Executive's Chief Operating Officer Anne O'Connor said testing for both staff and residents will be enhanced in residential care settings to counter the spread of Covid-19.

There have been 335 outbreaks of coronavirus in residential care settings, the HSE has confirmed. There are 196 nursing homes included in these clusters.

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that 11 people have died at one nursing home in Dublin since April 2.

Of the 11 people who died at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park, ten tested positive for Covid-19 and the eleventh person is a suspected case, which is awaiting confirmation.

This means Covid-19 has infected approximately 30% of all nursing homes in the State.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is higher than had been previously reported and now stands at 176.

There have been 2,338 confirmed cases.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie