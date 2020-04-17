Update: Number of coronavirus cases in Donegal rises by a further 32

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal has risen by a further 32 in the latest reporting period.

This brings the total number for the county to a new high of 352.

The latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, April 15.

Sligo now has 69 cases while Leitrim has 46.

Dublin has 6,567 cases - more than half the total for the whole country.

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died in the latest 24 hour period.

Of these 33 deaths located in the east, three were in the north west (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim), three in the south and five in the west of the country.

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “At today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, we endorsed a proposal to increase testing of staff and residents across all long-term residential care settings including nursing homes. The behaviour of the virus among vulnerable groups who live in these care settings continues to be a concern and this remains a priority for NPHET.

“While we are suppressing the disease among the general public, we cannot afford to become complacent. To remain safe from COVID-19 we need to continue to wash our hands thoroughly and regularly, cough into our elbows and practice social distancing. These simple measures can slow down the spread of this virus and save lives.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “Each COVID-19 death reported is a tragedy. This is an incurable illness and while 80% of the population will experience a mild form of the disease, our older and more vulnerable people are at a much greater risk due to the behaviour of this disease within this group.”