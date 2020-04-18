WEATHER OUTLOOK: What is in store weatherwise for Donegal this weekend

Donegal looks set to see the best of the weather this weekend, with good sunny spells.

It will however be a little cooler in most parts, with temperatures of 10°C to 14°C in a moderate easterly breeze.

There is bad news for hay fever sufferers with a high pollen count on Saturday, dropping to moderate on Sunday.

The Solar UV Index is moderate for the weekend. People are advised to use suncream.

Tonight will be largely dry with temperatures falling to 3°C to 6°C.

Sunday will be cloudy at times but with good bright sunny spells in temperatures of 11°C to 15°C in moderate east to southeast breezes.

This weather pattern will remain well into the week, with temperatures rising to around 17°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and up to 18°C on Thursday and Friday.