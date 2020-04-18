WEATHER OUTLOOK: What is in store weatherwise for Donegal this weekend

Contact
Donegal looks set to see the best of the weather this weekend, with good sunny spells.
It will however be a little cooler in most parts, with temperatures of 10°C to 14°C in a moderate easterly breeze.
There is bad news for hay fever sufferers with a high pollen count on Saturday, dropping to moderate on Sunday.
The Solar UV Index is moderate for the weekend. People are advised to use suncream.
Tonight will be largely dry with temperatures falling to 3°C to 6°C.
Sunday will be cloudy at times but with good bright sunny spells in temperatures of 11°C to 15°C in moderate east to southeast breezes.
This weather pattern will remain well into the week, with temperatures rising to around 17°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and up to 18°C on Thursday and Friday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.