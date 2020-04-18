INCOGNITO art sale includes work by Bono and Bruce Springsteen as well as nine Donegal artists

In Donegal, seven children and their families benefit from specialist home nursing care and end-of-life support provided by the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

It is fitting therefore that nine Donegal artists are among those to have contributed to the INCOGNITO art sale of 1,812 original pieces to support the foundation.

This year's INCOGNITO collection can only be viewed online at www.incognito.ie due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The sale itself takes place this Friday, April 24. Each piece in the collection costs €50 with the special twist of no one knowing the identity of the artist until after they buy the art.

Incognito has attracted the biggest art queues in Ireland over the last three years.

A spokesperson said: “We hope the demand to be higher than ever. As well as the nine generous artists from Donegal who have contributed pieces, world renowned names including Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Duda, Maser, Ruthie Ashenhurst, Bono have contributed also donated.

“With works by well-known artists valued at many times the sale price, this is an amazing opportunity to become an owner of a prized painting or simply a piece of artwork that you love.”

Each piece will be sold online to the public on a first-click-first-served basis for €50, with a maximum of three pieces per person. The proud new owners of the pieces will receive them via post for a €5 postage and packing charge.

The annual event is going from strength to strength, raising much needed funds to support the work of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The organisation provides specialist home nursing care and end-of-life support for 340 very sick children around Ireland.

During this difficult time Jack & Jill support is more important than ever for these families. Sadly, due to the current crisis, there is massive funding shortfall with the cancellation of so many fundraisers and closure of shops. But the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation are doing their utmost to continue the care and support throughout the county as needed.

Home nursing and telephone support is being provided for families self-isolating.

CEO of Jack & Jill said: “We are delighted to launch the INCOGNITO 2020 collection. Yes, we've had to move the sale online this year, but nothing can take away from the magnificent, high quality collection of art donated to Jack & Jill and we are so grateful.

“This is just another wonderful example of how, as a nation, we come together to help others. The care provided by the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is vital to the lives of the children and families we support and with each piece sold, three hours of specialist home nursing care can be provided.

“The standard of art is phenomenal and there’s not one piece in the collection that’s not worth €50 alone. We're hoping for another record queue for art this year, but this time online."

The Donegal artists are Bernie Anderson, Eimear Boyle, Veronica Buchanan, Deirdre Doherty, Maria Gasol, Paul Kerr, Veronica Maguire, Martin Mooney and Mary Toland (Comiskey).