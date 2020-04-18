Daily update: Number of Covid-19 related deaths in Republic of Ireland rises by 41

A further 41 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland, it was confirmed this evening.

This compares with an increase of 44 deaths for the previous 24 hour reporting period.

The total number of coronavirus related fatalities in the State now stands at 571.

Of the latest 41 deaths, 35 were located in the east, two in the north-west (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim) and four in the west of the country.

Thirty-five of the people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 14,758.

In Northern Ireland, it was announced earlier today that 17 more people have lost their lives due to the disease. This brings the total there to 193.

In the UK, there have now been 15,464 deaths confirmed.