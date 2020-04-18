Contact

Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal increases by 17

Total number diagnosed in the county since start of pandemic stands at 369

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal has increased by a further 17.

The total number of people tested positive in the county since the outbreak began now stands at 369 for the latest 24 hour reporting period, up from 352 the day before.

The number of cases in Sligo has risen by one to 70 while the number of cases in Leitrim has stayed static at 46.

Over half the cases in the state, 6,934, have been recorded in Dublin.

Earlier this evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total number of deaths in the State to 571.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of COVID-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes.

“This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak.”

