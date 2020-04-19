Major Donegal GAA "Win Your House in Dublin Draw" is postponed -- decision taken in light of ongoing Covid-19 crisis

The Donegal GAA/Club Donegal “Win Your House in Dublin” draw has been postponed.

As a result of the unprecedented worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Donegal GAA and Club Donegal have taken the decision to put back the draw.

This decision has not been taken lightly, however in light of the current public health advice it was felt necessary to defer the promotion and marketing of the “Win Your House in Dublin” fundraiser in order to safeguard the health of members and the public in general.

The house on offer in the Citywest suburb of Dublin is worth around €400,000.

All tickets purchased to date will remain valid for the draw on its new date of December 4, 2020.

Tickets for the draw will still be available for purchase on the website www.winyourhouseindublin.com or through the ticket hotline on 086 6047089 where the ticket can be posted out to you.

However all online and social media marketing for the draw will be adjourned until such time as the worst of the Covid-19 Pandemic has passed.

A statement said: “We thank everybody who has helped with the promotion and sale of the draw tickets to date. However we recognise that our wonderful volunteers need to prioritise their families and their own work at this time, whilst observing the government guidelines that have been in place since March 13, 2020.”

The draw will now take place in The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Friday, December 4, with the time to be confirmed at a later date, and will be streamed live on the “Win your House in Dublin” Facebook page and website and also by Highland Radio and Ocean FM.

The statement added: “Once again we would like to thank all those who have purchased tickets for the draw and for their support of Donegal GAA. This draw will allow Donegal GAA to complete the new GAA Centre at Convoy and will help nourish and grow the future of Donegal GAA at all levels in the county.

"We wish everybody and their families the very best during this unprecedented crisis and we look forward to the draw on December 4, 2020 when one lucky person will win this fabulous house in Dublin, or one of our other amazing prizes to include a brand new Mazda 2 Car in association with McGinley Motors, Letterkenny.”