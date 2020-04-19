POLL RESULTS: What government do Donegal people want? It's not a FF/FG coalition

It is clear from our poll results that the vast majority of Donegal people do not wish to see a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led coalition.

Following an announcement that the two parties had reached an agreement which they said would form the basis of a coalition, we asked our readers what they thought.

More than half said that any government formation should include Sinn Féin.

Around one in four believe that the current government should remain in place until the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Only one is six say a FF/FG led coalition with smaller parties and independents is the best option, while one in twenty favour a grand coalition with the role of Taoiseach revolving between the three main parties.

The full results are:

54% - Sinn Féin should be included in government formation as per the popular vote



24% - The current government should sit until the Covid-19 crisis is over and then have another election



16% - A government led by a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael coalition is the best option



5% - There should be a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin leaders each spending time as Taoiseach





