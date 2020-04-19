POLL RESULTS: What government do Donegal people want? It's not a FF/FG coalition

Contact
What government formation do Donegal people want?
It is clear from our poll results that the vast majority of Donegal people do not wish to see a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led coalition.
Following an announcement that the two parties had reached an agreement which they said would form the basis of a coalition, we asked our readers what they thought.
More than half said that any government formation should include Sinn Féin.
Around one in four believe that the current government should remain in place until the Covid-19 crisis is over.
Only one is six say a FF/FG led coalition with smaller parties and independents is the best option, while one in twenty favour a grand coalition with the role of Taoiseach revolving between the three main parties.
The full results are:
54% - Sinn Féin should be included in government formation as per the popular vote
24% - The current government should sit until the Covid-19 crisis is over and then have another election
16% - A government led by a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael coalition is the best option
5% - There should be a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin leaders each spending time as Taoiseach
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.