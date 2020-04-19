Covid-19 daily update: Number of deaths rises by 39 in latest 24 hour period

Thirty-nine more people have sadly died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 610, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

it also disclosed that 445 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed.

In addition, there are 48 cases of Covid-19 from the backlog of tests at the laboratory in Germany, bringing total additional cases today to 493.

There are now 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Nursing homes account for 165 of the 454 clusters (where there are more than two cases), while there are 71 in residential institutions and 22 outbreaks in community hospitals or long-stay units.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, has said they are seeing "signs of stabilisation" in terms of the numbers of new patients being admitted to acute hospitals.

And he added that here is still capacity in ICU units in the nation's hospitals.