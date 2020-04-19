Contact

Update: Number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal shows signs of slowing

Latest increase in number of cases is seven

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people in Co. Donegal who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 376.

This is a rise of seven on the previous 24 hour reporting period. However, for the day before the increase had been 17.

The number of cases in Sligo has risen by six to 76 while the number of cases in Leitrim has increased by one to 47.

Over half the cases in the state, 7,397, have been recorded in Dublin.

The above figures are the most recent available and relate to the situation at midnight on Friday, April 17.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have sadly died in the latest 24 hour period.

Of the 39 deaths, 37 deaths located in the east, and two in the west of the country.

Twenty nine of the people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 194, according to the latest update.

