Donegal parents urged to register births of their babies online

Parents in Donegal can register their births online under a new facility put in place by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

This move followed the revelation that as many as 4,000 births nationwide had not been registered since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Minister Regina Doherty announced that the General Register Office had put the arrangements in place due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to now, parents could only register the births of their children by visiting a General Register Office in person. The system has been in place since 1864 when the first birth was registered.

Minister Doherty said: “As many parents have consciously decided not to register the birth of their new arrival to their families during the pandemic because of the social distancing requirements, we estimate that there may be up to 4,000 births not yet registered.

"This also means that payment of Child Benefit will not commence until the birth is registered. That is why my Department has worked to put an alternative channel into place so that all families can register their new-born easily and avail of their child benefit entitlements.

“This innovation is further proof of the efforts my Department is making to ensure we help all those we can during what is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history.

"I would urge all parents of new babies who have not already registered the birth to consider using this new facility put in place by the General Register Office.”

Registrar General TJ Fleming said the social distancing requirements currently in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the need for electronic registration.

"The process is designed to be as simple and straightforward as possible," said Mr Fleming. "We will keep this process under review to ensure it meets our customers’ needs."

A centralised email address has been provided by the Department. The registration form and more details are available here