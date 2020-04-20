Daily briefing: Number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland rises by 77

Seventy-seven more people have sadly died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 687, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

This is a higher number of additional deaths than the figure for the previous day which stood at 39.

Of the 77 deaths recorded in the latest 24 hour period, 54 were reported as having underlying health conditions.

It also disclosed that 401 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the latest 24 hour period. This brings the total to 15,652.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Nursing homes and long-term residential facilities are a testing priority.

“In facilities with an existing cluster, all residents and staff are to be tested. In the event of a facility reporting its first case, testing of all staff and residents will take place.

“This sector remains a priority for NPHET, along with other vulnerable persons, and we will continue to implement supports and guidance on infection prevention control where required.”

Dr Kathleen Mac Lellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “There are 18 COVID-19 response teams across the country, each one led by senior nursing support, assisting nursing homes and long-term residential facilities. These teams have senior clinical expertise, infection prevention and control and public health input in preventing and managing clusters.”

There have been another 13 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 207. However, this figure does not include the deaths in care homes.

Forty people were in hospital intensive care units earlier today.

In the UK, a further 449 deaths in hospitals have been recorded bringing the total number of deaths across the UK to 16,509.