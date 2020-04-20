Donegal update: Number of new cases of people diagnosed with Covid-19 confirmed

The number of people in Co. Donegal who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 383.

This is a rise of seven on the previous 24 hour reporting period.

The number of cases in Sligo has risen by two to 78 while the number of cases in Leitrim has increased by two to 49.

Over half the cases in the state have been recorded in Dublin.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,666 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,047 cases (7%).

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Saturday, April 18.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 77 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have sadly died in the latest 24 hour period - the highest figure yet for a single day. The total death toll now stands at 687 in the State.

Of the 77 additional deaths confirmed today, 67 were located in the east, four in the west, four in the north-west and two in the south of the country.

Fifty-four people were reported as having underlying health conditions. The median age (where half the those were lower and half were higher) was 84.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the Republic has risen to 15,652.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland there have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 207.