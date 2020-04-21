WARNING: Bogus email in circulation seeking a refund of unemployment payments

Contact
A warning has been issued over a bogus welfare email in circulation which is seeking a refund of unemployment payments.
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has advised people to be mindful of the scam.
She said: "It is seeking a refund of unemployment payments made to customers, to a nominated bank account.
"These emails generally issue from a gmail or hotmail email address.
"The Department does not use gmail or hotmail addresses when issuing notifications to customers.
"If you receive such an email and are in doubt as to its authenticity, please contact the Department of Social Protection and Employment at 01 704 3082."
