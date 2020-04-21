Deaths from Covid-19 continue to increase in Ireland as total cases pass 16,000

Latest figures from the Department of Health has confirmed that another 44 have died in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 while the total number of cases in the country has passed 16,000.

The total number of people in Ireland confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 now stands at 730.

Of today's deaths, 37 were in the east of the country, three were in the South, two were in the West and two were in the north west. Eighteen of the people who tragically lost their lives were male, 26 were female. The median age was 87 years.

A total of 388 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed today. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to in Ireland to 16,040.