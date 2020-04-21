Donegal update: Small rise in the number of new cases of people diagnosed with Covid-19

There has been another small rise in the number of people in Co. Donegal who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The figure now stands at 392 which is a rise of nine on the previous 24 hour reporting period.

There was a notable rise in the number of cases in Sligo which is up from 78 to 93 (a jump of 15). The number of cases in Leitrim has increased by five to 54.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, April 19.

This evening the Department of Health confirmed that another 44 have died in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 while the total number of cases in the country has passed 16,000.

The total number of people in Ireland confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 now stands at 730.

Of today's deaths, 37 were in the east of the country, three were in the South, two were in the West and two were in the north west.