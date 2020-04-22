Contact

Work to repair a burst water main in Killybegs continues

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Irish Water say they are working in partnership with Donegal County Council this morning to repair a burst watermain in Killybegs.

It is understood that the burst may impact the water supply to homes in the Fintra, Drumbarity area of Killybegs.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible to safeguard the water supply for homes in surrounding areas. It is expected that the repair will be completed by 3pm today (Wednesday) and it may take 2-3 hours for normal supply to return to all impacted customers as the network refills.

They understand the inconvenience this will cause and thank customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are reminding customers to continue following HSE advice on handwashing.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Updates on this repair will be posted to our website water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 if they have any queries or to report a leak. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries," they said this morning

