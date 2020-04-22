Contact

Daily update reveals the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland rises to 769

A further 49 deaths have taken place in the last 24 hour period

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 49 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have sadly died.

There have now been 769 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The latest figures show that of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been informed of 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes. Of the 769 deaths in laboratory confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, of which 348 are associated with nursing home settings.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Testing is a key element to Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA, said; “We have identified a range of diagnostic tests, both in development and already commercialised, that will need to be reviewed as part of a comprehensive quality assurance programme before being adopted as part of a national testing programme.  

“The assessment has confirmed that Ireland’s current test, the real-time RT-PCR, remains the ‘gold standard’ test for detecting and confirming COVID-19 cases.

"HIQA continues to monitor and assess evidence on alternative diagnostic testing methods for COVID-19 and will report to NPHET on an ongoing basis.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

